Saturday, May 6 is the start of Rapid City Public Library’s new seed library.

Community members may choose up to 10 packets of a variety of vegetable and herb seeds for growing food and saving seeds after harvest for the next planting season.

Seed libraries are a valuable community resource that serve to remove barriers to access to individuals interested in growing their own food as well as provide education about growing, harvesting, and saving seeds.

RCPL is launching the new seed library with a seed and plant swap in the community room May 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Visitors can trade seeds and plants with other gardeners in the community. For each seed or plant type brought in, traders will receive a ticket that can be redeemed for another type to take home.

For more information about upcoming library events visit, https://rapidcitylibrary.org/events.