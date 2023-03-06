No one likes ice on the roads, but you can make the most of ice on the lakes this winter with a little help from the Rapid City Public Library.

The library will host a free "Ice Fishing 101" class with staff member and pro ice fisherman Scott Olson on Wednesday, March 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Olson will share his tips and tricks for being more efficient on the ice, as well as where to fish and what to bring.

He'll also introduce attendees to resources both online and physical that can help make deciding where to go, where to drill and how to stay mobile while fishing easier.

Ice Fishing 101 is only one of the many programs available at the RCPL. For more information or to view the calendar of events, visit rapidcitylibrary.org.