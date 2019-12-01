Healthy Hometown Award

Front row, from left: Theresa Ferdinand of Regional Health; Kiley Hump, chronic disease prevention and health promotion administrator for the South Dakota Department of Health; and Angie Brown, community health manager for Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Back row, from left: Stephanie Iverson of Regional Health; Deanna Becket; and Prairey Walkling, SDSU Extension Family & Community Health Field Specialist based in Rapid City. All represent organizations that are partners in the Live Well Black Hills coalition.

 Courtesy

Rapid City was presented with a 2019 Healthy Hometown Community Award on Oct. 16. The award recognizes Rapid City for its accomplishments in health improvement initiatives within the community.

“We are pleased to present Rapid City with their second Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award,” said Laura Jackson, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s chief health officer. “The city has earned the title of 2019 Healthy Rapid City and will also receive $5,000 to continue the important work of improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of the community.”

“The Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award celebrates the successes achieved by Rapid City and awards them the opportunity to perpetuate their ongoing journey,” Jackson said.

Some noteworthy achievements in Rapid City include:

• Widening the sidewalk from Milwaukee to Maple streets and installing a bike lane between Sturgis Road and Sheffer Street on West Chicago Street.

• Purchasing three new bike racks were installed at the Black Hills Farmers Market, Breadroot Co-op and Leisure Lane Park in Summerset, and installing one new bicycle repair station at Canyon Lake Park.

• Providing boxes of food with vouchers for fruits and vegetables through the Black Hills Community Health Clinic.

“We are proud of the work that our community has been accomplishing over the many years. Thanks to the award from Healthy Hometown, we can move more projects forward,” said Deanna Becket, co-facilitator for Live Well Black Hills.

Live Well Black Hills is a coalition to inform and take action on programming, policies, and procedures to help our community eat well, move more and feel better.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0