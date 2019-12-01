Rapid City was presented with a 2019 Healthy Hometown Community Award on Oct. 16. The award recognizes Rapid City for its accomplishments in health improvement initiatives within the community.
“We are pleased to present Rapid City with their second Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award,” said Laura Jackson, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s chief health officer. “The city has earned the title of 2019 Healthy Rapid City and will also receive $5,000 to continue the important work of improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of the community.”
“The Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award celebrates the successes achieved by Rapid City and awards them the opportunity to perpetuate their ongoing journey,” Jackson said.
Some noteworthy achievements in Rapid City include:
• Widening the sidewalk from Milwaukee to Maple streets and installing a bike lane between Sturgis Road and Sheffer Street on West Chicago Street.
• Purchasing three new bike racks were installed at the Black Hills Farmers Market, Breadroot Co-op and Leisure Lane Park in Summerset, and installing one new bicycle repair station at Canyon Lake Park.
• Providing boxes of food with vouchers for fruits and vegetables through the Black Hills Community Health Clinic.
“We are proud of the work that our community has been accomplishing over the many years. Thanks to the award from Healthy Hometown, we can move more projects forward,” said Deanna Becket, co-facilitator for Live Well Black Hills.
Live Well Black Hills is a coalition to inform and take action on programming, policies, and procedures to help our community eat well, move more and feel better.