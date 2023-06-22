The recount in Rapid City’s mayoral election has solidified Jason Salamun as the next mayor of Rapid City.

The recount did not change numbers in any precinct. Salamun won with 4,888 votes, topping Laura Armstrong by 269 votes.

The process, which began just after 8:30 Thursday morning, wrapped up around 12:15 that afternoon.

City employees, overseen by workers from the Pennington County Auditor’s Office, began the morning hand-checking each ballot — box-by-box and precinct-by-precinct — for stamps and write-ins. There were 26 boxes total — 23 small and three large.

That process took around an hour.

After a test batch to make sure numbers were matching, Auditor’s Office employees spent two hours feeding the roughly 15,500 ballots through one of their counting machines. All of the 22 reproduced ballots — those that may have been torn during counting on election night — were inspected by the three-person recount board to ensure they were reproduced correctly.

"Also, the poll books were inspected to ensure that the number of ballots that were counted equaled the number of voters that were included in the poll books, as well as the number of absentee ballots that were received," said City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie.

State statute authorizes a recount anytime results are less than two percent between candidates. Ainslie said it was good to see confirmation of the results, which should provide some level of confidence in local elections and poll workers.

A final cost for the recount process won't be available until next week, according to Ainslie.

"I look forward to getting to work for the people of Rapid City," Mayor-elect Salamun told the Journal after the recount. "I think our future is bright, and I'm looking forward to all that lies ahead."

Salamun will take his oath as mayor at the Council meeting on July 3.