Rapid City Regional Airport will hold an open-house public meeting to discuss and receive public input on a proposed ground transportation program Tuesday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m.

An airport ground transportation program can significantly impact airport operations. One of the primary benefits is improving the passenger experience. A well-planned program can reduce wait times, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance overall accessibility, resulting in a more enjoyable travel experience for passengers.

In addition to passenger experience, a program can promote safety and security by ensuring that only authorized ground transportation operators are allowed to conduct business on airport property. This can reduce the risk of accidents and help to maintain a secure environment for passengers and airport personnel.

The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an overview of the proposed program and to receive comments and feedback. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide written comments. Taxi, rideshare, shuttle, and limo services are encouraged to attend.

The open house will be held in Rapid City's Council Hall Chambers at 300 Sixth Street.

Notice is further given to all individuals with disabilities that this open house informational meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the meeting should submit a request to Megan Johnson at (605) 791-6784. Please request accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.