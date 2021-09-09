Rapid City Rotary Club celebrating century of service

For 100 years, Rapid City Rotary Club has championed projects as diverse as sponsoring Storybook Island, feeding the hungry and eradicating polio. In honor of its centennial, Rapid City Rotary Club is hosting a celebration gala for past and present members. Rotary Club members from other Black Hills chapters, as well as non-members interested in learning more about Rotary, are welcome.
Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased by Sept. 16. The gala will start with social time at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. Face masks are requested. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, go to rapidcityrotary.org or email rapidcityrotary100@gmail.com.
The Rotary International organization was formed in 1905. Rapid City Rotary Club was chartered in December 1921 with 26 members. The club’s mission is service above self. Rotary Club members are committed to promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment.
Rapid City Rotary Club’s hallmark achievement is Storybook Island, the nonprofit children’s theme park that first opened in 1959. After the 1972, the Rapid City Rotary Club helped restore the park. Storybook Island’s financing, management and operation continues to the club’s major project, according to rapidcityrotary.org.
Rapid City Rotary Club also contributes to children’s charities and causes that support education and enrichment through partnerships with The Boys and Girls Club, The Journey Museum, local schools and the Little Free Library at Storybook Island.
Rapid City Rotary Club teamed up with Lakota Homes Residents Association to provide a food pantry, and the club contributes to a variety of nonprofit local and regional organizations and special projects such as Feeding South Dakota and Whiteclay Makerspace.
Ruth Brennan, chairman of the Centennial Committee, said Rapid City Rotary Club’s celebration dinner will include a slideshow that honors Rotary members and projects, and video that showcases the club’s activities and achievements through the years.
Brennan joined the club six years ago because she knew people who were members and, in retirement, she was looking for something worthwhile to do.
“What I like about Rotary is they do so many good things for the community and the area,” Brennan said. “What we support varies from time to time and year to year because needs varies.”
That commitment to service continues to attract members to Rotary, said Rick Rogers, who serves on the Rapid City Rotary Club board and is a second-generation Rotarian. The club currently has 65 members.
“We’ve been getting a lot of younger members in their 30s and 40s, and they’re seeing that it’s a good organization to join,” he said.
“In Rapid City, we get a lot of members just because Storybook Island is our project. People see that and want to come help that, and then they see what Rotary International does,” Rogers said. “In the 1980s, (the organization) came up with the idea that Rotary is going to eradicate polio across the world. Nobody said, ‘That’s crazy.’ They said, ‘Let’s go.’ Now there’s three countries where there’s still some polio, but otherwise it’s gone.”
Rogers’ father, Doug, first joined Rapid City Rotary Club in 1962. Rick initially joined in 1984 at his father’s insistence and later served for 15 years as chairman of the lighting commission for Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Light.
“Rotary Club was a good way to meet the movers and shakers in town. In those days, you had the president of every bank, of the School of Mines, the CEO of Black Hills Corp. – that’s the kind of prestige it had back then and it still does internationally,” Rogers said. “It’s a major honor to get invited to join a Rotary Club. You get into a Rotary Club and you instantly get business contacts, friendships and helping people.”
From its earliest days, the club attracted Rapid City’s prominent citizens. An article marking the club’s 75th anniversary in 1996 notes: “Alex Johnson himself joined the Rapid City Rotary Club in 1929, when he resigned as vice president of the Chicago and Northwestern Railway Company and left Chicago for Rapid City. The Rotarian roster over the years reads like a Who’s Who of Rapid City: O’Harra, Jackson, Dahl and Devereaux. The vast majority of Rapid City’s past civic leaders have been Rotarians, and that tradition continues today.”
After 66 years as an exclusively male organization, Rapid City Rotary Club admitted its first female member, local attorney Portia Brown, in 1987.
Rapid City Rotary Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at Rushmore Hotel. For information, go to rapidcityrotary.org.