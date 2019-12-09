A dispute over which Rapid City nonprofit organization should distribute taxpayer funds for the arts in 2020 will be heading to the city’s Finance and Legal Committee Wednesday for a recommendation to City Council.
Mayor Steve Allender sent the proposal to the committee, requesting $75,260 be managed by the Rapid City Fine Arts Council instead of the Allied Arts Fund.
Allied Arts had a long-standing agreement with Rapid City to manage its arts contingency fund for the purpose of investing in local performing and visual arts groups.
In August 2019, the city council approved a 24% cut to the arts contingency fund from $99,450 in 2019 to $75,260. Total arts funding in 2020 is essentially the same as 2019, making up $700,000 or 1% of the city’s general budget. The arts contingency fund is a portion of that overall budget.
In a letter written to city council, Allender said his recommendation to distribute the $75,000 to the arts council instead of Allied Arts came after contentious statements and allegations were made.
“This reduction in General Fund allocation was significant in that it resulted in aggressive lobbying tactics, name-calling, and exposed a significant dispute between the Allied Arts and Rapid City Arts Council,” Allender wrote.
The mayor said he has struggled with the matter for “no less than two years,” and made the decision to distribute the funds to the Arts Council instead of Allied Arts.
“Naturally, the Allied Arts is disappointed with my decision,” Allender wrote in the letter.
Allender pointed out in his letter that since the August 2019 meetings where the contention arose, he has been contacted by some local arts organizations that are currently being funded through Allied Arts and citizens who support the arts in Rapid City.
The mayor wrote he has been “encouraged by them to move funding distribution to the Rapid City Arts Council.”
If the Legal and Finance Committee approves Allender’s recommendation during their 12:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting, it would then head to the Rapid City Council’s Dec. 16 meeting for final consideration.