Rapid City starts program to deter panhandling downtown

There will be 24 signs in downtown Rapid City telling people it’s OK to say no to panhandling.

Mayor Steve Allender said the signs are part of a multi-prong approach to dealing with homelessness in Rapid City. The signs include a number to text that can transmit a donation to a local charity or organization that works with the homeless.

“We’re at a point in our city’s history where we’re providing more effective programming, we have more resources going toward helping the homeless,” Allender said Monday. “I don’t see how anyone could say we’re not using compassion to make these decisions.”

Allender said the hope is that the signs will help change peoples’ minds or show them there are other places to give financially.

“If you truly want to help the homeless, help the organizations that help the homeless,” he said. “We don’t need anyone to start up their own new treatment program or their own new mentoring program. We need to support the programs that are out there.”

The purple signs started getting put up last week. Allender said there are also other signs about panhandling put up by private individuals.

He said some have found it controversial to say some panhandlers may not use money they receive for food and shelter.

“This is just reality, especially in the case where there is an intoxicated panhandler,” Allender said. “There is a 0% chance they’re going to take that dollar and go buy a healthy meal with it or use that to help pay rent somewhere. That is going to sustain their addiction. … I would just argue that enabling someone’s addiction, making things worse, has nothing to do with compassion.”

Allender said this will go toward an effort to help those who can be helped and keep chronically homeless individuals from disrupting businesses, pedestrian traffic and vehicular traffic.

He said this is being launched now because the city is moving toward a change in response to homelessness with a partnership with Journey On, a local organization that provides street-level response to homelessness.

Allender said the new partnership would mean less police presence and more private citizen presence.

“We’re going to start leveraging all of the treatment facilities we have in our city to get people out,” he said.

Allender said this is similar to the signage and plan for Giving Meters, which was proposed by Destination Rapid City. The meter, which looks like a parking meter, would collect money for organizations that help the homeless and less fortunate. A Destination Rapid City subcommittee would select the organizations that receive the funds. Ten meters would be placed around downtown.

