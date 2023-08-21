Rapid City Stevens and Belle Fourche received votes in the preseason high school volleyball media poll on Monday.

The Raiders and Pierre each grabbed six points as the highest vote getters not ranked in the initial Class AA poll. Stevens went 23-15 on the court last season.

Belle Fourche totaled three points after going 32-9 in 2022.

Here is the South Dakota preseason media poll for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, points and final 2022 record.

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (8), 62 points, 28-3

2. S.F. Washington (4), 52 points, 27-5

3. S.F. Jefferson 38 points, 25-7

4. O' Gorman (2) 23 points, 26-6

5. S.F. Lincoln 13 points, 21-12

Receiving votes: S.F. Roosevelt (13-16) 6; R.C. Stevens (23-15) 6; Pierre (18-6) 4; Watertown (17-15) 3; Brandon Valley (10-21) 3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14), 70 points, 33-5

2. Dakota Valley 37 points, 28-8

3. Wagner 29 points, 32-5

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 26 points, 32-4

5. Elk Point-Jefferson 14 points, 26-10

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids (19-10) 12; Miller (33-4) 11; Platte-Geddes (28-9) 7; Belle Fourche (32-9) 3; Madison (12-16) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (12) 64 points, 37-2

2. Chester Area (1) 55 points, 28-6

3. Northwestern (1) 36 points, 29-9

4. Burke 24 points, 32-6

5. Colman-Egan 11 points, 24-11

Receiving votes: Castlewood (23-9) 10; Wolsey-Wessington (30-5) 8; Freeman (21-12) 1; Faulkton Area (20-12) 1