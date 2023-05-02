As a way to maintain the energy and enthusiasm of Earth Day moving forward, the Rapid City Sustainability Committee is hosting the Earth Day Trail Challenge through the end of May.

It's the third consecutive year for the Earth Day Trail Challenge. The challenge is a 40-day event, tasking the public to hike each of three local trails: Birdhouse on the Skyline Wilderness Trail System, Founders Valley on the Hansen-Larson Memorial Trail System and Nature Trail at the Outdoor Campus West.

Along each trail, hikers will find a Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge sign and they are asked to take a selfie with the sign in the photo. Hikers have until May 31 to complete the three-hike challenge. They can show the selfies and pick up a Rapid City Earth Day pin at the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail, during normal business hours through May 31.

“The trail challenge encourages people to get out and enjoy our beautiful community this spring and also to help keep these areas clean and beautiful by picking up trash as they hike,” said Lysann Zeller of the Sustainability Committee.

As part of the challenge, hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter or garbage encountered on the trails.

“The goal of the trail challenge is to hike all three trails, find the sign, take a selfie with it, and then head into the Outdoor Campus during their business hours and show your selfies to get a pin,” said Ria Hannon, also a member of the City’s Sustainability Committee. “And it helps keep our trails clean. If you see any trash, pack it out.”

For more information and links to the trail maps, visit rapidcitysustainability.com/trailchallenge.