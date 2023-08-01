Rapid City’s yard waste and recyclables disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium is temporarily closed from August 1 to 7 to provide increased parking capacity for the Central Plains Regional American Legion baseball tournament.

Teams and fans from a four-state region will attend the tournament, hosted by Rapid City American Legion Post 22. The tournament runs August 2 to 6 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The remote site will be cleared of yard waste, cardboard and recyclable containers on Tuesday, August 1. It is the second time in a month the area will be closed to public disposal of yard waste and recyclable materials. The area was closed and striped for an additional 50 parking spots for the Post 22 Firecracker tournament held earlier in July.

The Central Plains Regional tournament will conclude Sunday, August 6 and city crews will use Monday, August 7 to get the site ready for disposal access. The site will open to the public for resumption of yard waste and recyclables disposal beginning Tuesday, August 8.

During the closure period, items can be taken to the remote disposal site at West Boulevard North or the Rapid City Landfill site on Highway 79. The public is advised dumping of materials when there are no containers at the Fitzgerald site is prohibited.