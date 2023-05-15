Rapid City’s Public Works Department is hosting ‘An Evening With Public Works’ as part of National Public Works Week.

The event will be held Tuesday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall at 300 Sixth Street. The project team will be presenting information about the City’s Water Reclamation Facility upgrade that is currently underway.

“The South Plant Improvements project is modernizing the existing facility, which will provide many benefits to the City and its wholesale regional partners,” said Operations Engineering Manager Eduardo Lopez. “We are excited to highlight this important project at this great event.”

In addition to the presentation, numerous displays highlighting the divisions within the Public Works Department will be featured, including solid waste, Rapid Transit, water, wastewater, streets, engineering and GIS. City public works staff will also be available to visit with the public and answer questions and address issues.

“As part of National Public Works Week, we are excited to celebrate and share the incredible work done by our public works crews and staff,” said City Public Works Executive Coordinator Shannon Truax. “This is an opportunity for the public to come in and hear from experts about the work being done, learn about exciting projects, and share feedback and ideas.”

The evening open house event will include giveaways, a sample craft project for kids and light refreshments. National Public Works Week is May 21 to 27.

For more information, contact the City’s Public Works Department at (605) 394-4165