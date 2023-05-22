Rapid City officials announced Monday parking in the downtown area will be free for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Partial access to the downtown parking structure will also be available.

“From high school graduations to the dedication of the renovated veterans monument in Memorial Park, to holiday shopping activities and the official start of the summer visitor season, there will be a lot to do in and around the downtown area over the holiday weekend,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “This will be a great opportunity to take in a movie, walk among the presidents and do some shopping and catch lunch with family and friends.”

SECO Construction has made sufficient progress on the latest phase of renovations to the downtown parking structure to allow partial access during the busy holiday weekend, the City said. The stairwells remain closed to public access. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution around construction equipment and materials.

“This is an exciting holiday time in Rapid City and we appreciate everyone’s patience the last several weeks with the needed construction activities in the parking structure,” Fisher said. “We hope the free parking weekend and partial access to the parking structure will contribute to a holiday filled with great experiences, memories and holiday reflection.”

City officials remind the public of additional options for public parking during evening hours, weekends and holidays:

The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair

The public is reminded not to park in private business lots.

The downtown parking structure project began in January and is estimated for completion in late fall. The project includes needed repairs and renovations to the parking structure, including improvements to the structural integrity of the facility and improving the ramp’s stairwells.