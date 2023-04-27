Remote disposal facilities at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North will open for the season next Monday, May 1.
Remote yard waste containers will be available for disposing of yard waste at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North sites. The remote sites will also contain plastic and cardboard recycling containers. The dumping of trash or other items is prohibited at both sites. Yard waste, plastic and cardboard items must be placed inside the containers at the remote sites. These sites are to be used for residential purposes only. Commercial use is prohibited.
The transfer site located at the entrance of the Landfill is open 24/7. The site provides containers for yard waste, newspaper, cardboard and mixed recycling items year-round. The dumping of trash or other items is prohibited. Commercial use is prohibited.