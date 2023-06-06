More than 40,000 youth riders utilized the Rapid Transit System’s ‘Youth Ride Free’ program during the 2022-23 school year, an impressive 18 percent increase over the number of youth riders using the program during the previous school year.

From September through June 2 — the 2022-2023 school calendar — Rapid Transit System recorded 40,669 youth passenger trips. The youth ridership number compares to 33,101 youth trips recorded during the same time period for the 2021-2022 school year. The ridership numbers are a whopping 31 percent increase over the 27,672 youth riders recorded in the 2020-21 school year.

For May, RTS recorded 5,959 youth passenger trips, a 44 percent increase over April’s youth ridership numbers and 42 percent increase over the number of youth riders recorded in May 2022. A total of 319 youth trips were recorded on the final two days of the school year, June 1 and 2.

“We are very pleased with the youth ridership numbers during the school year,” said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System manager. “We usually see a drop in ridership in the spring months with the warmer temperatures so the May ridership numbers are very impressive.”

Gould emphasizes the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program extends to the summer months and can provide a cost-savings option for families challenged with high fuel and food costs. Parents and students can register anytime for the free program by contacting RTS at (605) 394-6631 or visiting ‘Youth Ride Free’ at the RTS website at www.rapidride.org.