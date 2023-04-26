For the 20th consecutive year, the City of Rapid City has been recognized with the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

City officials were notified last month of the distinction and City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda received the award recently at the annual South Dakota Section of the American Water Works Association conference in Yankton.

Boyda said the award underscores the commitment of City workers to the priority of providing quality water to the community and its residents..

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for this achievement each year for the past twenty years,” said Boyda. “The award is a symbol of pride in the hard work and dedicated efforts put in by our water system specialists. It’s a commitment we take very seriously and we appreciate the recognition.”

Mayor Steve Allender also shared his appreciation in the City receiving the award.

“The City of Rapid City is greatly honored to receive this recognition for twenty consecutive years,” said Allender. “Providing and maintaining quality drinking water to our community and area residents continues to be a top priority and I commend the hard work of our employees who work to achieve that goal and they deserve this honor.”

The City of Rapid City provides more than 78,000 customers an average of 10.1 million gallons of water per day, from both surface water and groundwater produced from local wells. The Water Division treats and distributes more than 3.6 billion gallons of water annually and provides utility billing and account services to more than 26,000 utility customers.

The plaque award reads ‘Secretary’s Award 20 Years of Drinking Water Excellence. Through extra concern and endeavor Rapid City has met all state requirements for safe drinking water and has supplied 20 consecutive years of safe drinking water to the public it serves’.

The award is bestowed to the City by South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts.

To qualify for the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards and certification requirements for 10 consecutive years or more.