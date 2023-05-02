Youth ridership on the City’s Rapid Transit System (RTS) increased 22% in April over the same month a year ago.

For the school year period of September through April, RTS has provided 34,391 youth passenger trips as part of the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program. The youth passenger numbers for the eight-month period compares to 29,646 youth passenger trips recorded during September to March of the 2021-22 school year, and 24,446 youth passenger trips recorded for the same period in the 2020-21 school year.

“Our youth passenger numbers begin to decrease as we move towards warmer weather,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager. “Our April numbers are considerably higher than the youth ridership numbers in April of the past two years.”

The City’s ‘Youth Ride Free’ program was started in the summer of 2016.

For more information about the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program, contact RTS at (605) 394-6631.