Construction crews continue to work through the $3.9 million, multi-month renovation project on downtown Rapid City's parking garage.

Phase one, which is focused on the first and second levels along the south side, will continue through Sunday, April 30. Access to the parking structure will continue from both the Fifth and Sixth Street entrances until then.

The public should expect periodic detours within the parking structure, and are advised to reduce speed and use caution around the work areas. Pedestrians are advised not to walk through marked worked areas.

Beginning Sunday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m., the entire parking structure will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.

The full closure is expected to last approximately five to six weeks, depending on the weather. This phase of the renovation will include concrete treatment on all levels and major structural renovations in the driving lanes.

City Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan will be in contact with all permit holders prior to April 30 and will identify an alternate parking space for each to use during the closure.

Parking questions can be directed to Gilligan at (605) 394-6098. Questions regarding the construction project can be directed to the contractor, SECO Construction, at (605) 390-3634.