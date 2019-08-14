South Dakota School of Mines has announced the hiring of Colton Razo as the new assistant strength and conditioning coach. Razo takes over for Eric Engelken, who was promoted to the head of strength and conditioning in April.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a young and upcoming person such as Coach Razo," Engelken said. "He possesses a unique background from being a collegiate football student-athlete along with coaching track and field and tactical athletes. I am looking forward to learning more from Coach Razo and to see the large impact he will make on all of our student-athletes here,"
"I am extremely excited and honored to come to South Dakota School of Mines for several reasons with one being that I am originally from North Dakota, and while my career path has taken me far from that northern region of the Midwest to work with some of the best coaches in the profession, I am extremely excited to get back to that part of the country that I was born and raised in," Razo said.
Razo comes to Mines after serving as an intern at the University of Kansas for the track and cross country programs. He assisted in the design and implementation of sports performance protocols for all event groups for both the men's and women's teams. Other duties including aiding in the rehabilitation process of injured athletes, as well as assisting the professional athletes that trained at the University.
McGurty re-signs with the Rush
The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that second-year defenseman Myles McGurty has re-signed with the team for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
McGurty came to the Rush as a part of the trade deadline deals made in March of last season, arriving to the Black Hills from the Orlando Solar Bears along with Taylor Crunk (through Fort Wayne) in exchange for Shaquille Merasty. The -foot-1, 201-pound defenseman began his professional career last season in Erste Liga in Europe with Fehervari Titanok, earning two assists in five games before heading to Orlando, where he clocked 14 games and earned three assists. He joined the Rush for the final 11 games of the season and provided one assist.
“I decided to come back to Rapid City because I really enjoyed myself there, and believe that this team can do big things this season. I look forward to helping contribute towards something special,” McGurty said. “After I was traded to the Rush, the coaching staff and my teammates believed in my ability and gave me the opportunity to succeed. While I would’ve liked to produce more on the scoresheet, winning games is always the most important thing, so I was happy to be a part of such a solid stretch after the deadline."
Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault likes McGurty's confidence.
"Although he only had one point, an assist on the game-winner that helped us finish with 30 wins in the last game of the season, he averaged over a shot-per-game, which for me means he was buzzing offensively all the time," Tetrault said. "I expect him to get rewarded more for his offense this season, and hope he continues to build off of the momentum he finished the 2018-19 season with in training camp."