As the weather gets warmer and people get outside, calls to Rapid City’s Animal Services and Enforcement have increased.

In the past two weeks, Animal Control has responded to nearly 30 bite cases, according to Officer K.P. Davidson, who called the number of calls ”insane”. Rapid City has an animal restraint ordinance, 6.12.030, which makes it illegal to allow animals to run at-large or off-restraint in most areas of the city.

Davidson said the ordinance is in place to protect the animals and well-being of other people. Some animals are reactive and may never have been around others, making any sudden approach a potentially reactive situation.

”We've had quite a few cases where smaller animals have been killed by dogs who are off leash, and that's extremely hard to deal with,” he said.

There are five areas in Rapid City where animals are allowed to run without being restrained: Braeburn Addition — west of Cleghorn Springs Fish Hatchery; Wilderness Park — east of City Springs Road and north of the picnic area; Knollwood Metering Dam — North of Racine Street and west of LaCrosse Street; Robbinsdale Park — south of the picnic area, east of Harney Little League complex and north of Fairmont Boulevard; Public park in the Rapid City Greenway — west of East Boulevard to Fifth Street, and south of New York Street and the private property along New York Street to Rapid Creek on the south.

Right now, the areas officials are most concerned about are Founders Park and Canyon Lake Park. It’s hard to be in all those places all the time, Davidson said.

”If we do see someone walking without a leash, we do stop and let them know about the leash law,” he said. ”A lot of people are respectful and responsible, like ‘Oh, I'm so sorry. I didn't know this was one of those areas,’ and so they'll put their animals on a leash. Some people do fight back at it, but we just educate them on why we want them to have (the animal) under restraint.”

The goal is to educate rather than hand out citations all day, he said. A citation from Animal Control for unrestrained animals comes with a mandatory court appearance. Working with those in violation of the ordinance means sometimes making people understand the law isn’t just to protect others from their animal, but to protect their animal from others.

”Understand that your animal may be well-trained, but that's not going to be the same case for someone else,” Davidson said. “And I've heard that a million times from people like, ‘My animal would never do that,’ or 'My animal would never bite or attack another person or another animal,’ but I've been in those situations where there had been no owner around and that dog did attack someone or another animal and I've seen it in person.”

The city also has a requirement for pets to be up to date on rabies shots, and Pennington County requires all domesticated animals be licensed. Nearly half of the bite cases in the last two weeks were from pets without current vaccinations, meaning the owner has to pay for a 10-day quarantine and vet check either through a vet of their choice or through the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Driving around town, Animal Control officers often see animals tied up outside without food or water, something that’s also against city ordinance.

”If an animal is outside…if you keep your animal mostly outside, then there's three things that the animal has to have that goes with the animal care and treatment ordinance. It's sufficient food, sufficient water and shelter to protect them from the weather,” Davidson said.

And with the heat and travel comes the concern for dogs left in cars. Tuesday alone they responded to two calls for pets left in hot cars. Davidson has — in the recent past — had to break out someone’s window to rescue an animal showing signs of heat-related illness.

”If the interior of the vehicle is past 80 degrees, then we take precautions to get that animal out,” he said. “But we don't just go up and see a dog in a car and break the window. We make every effort to find that person.”

Animal Control is hiring for another officer, and Davidson recommended anyone interested give the office a call at (605) 394-4170. Applicants must be 21 and over; they prefer a law enforcement background, but will train the right candidate regardless of experience.