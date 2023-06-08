The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire on a railroad bridge over Rapid Creek shortly after 2:30 Thursday morning near Steele Avenue and East Omaha Street.

Truck 1, Engine 311, and Batallion 1 arrived to the scene, finding the center support trestle of the bridge on fire.

Crews used the ladder truck to knock down the fire. The Fire Rescue 3 crew then accessed the lower part of the bridge from the creek to finish the extinguishment.

Crews were on scene for about three hours. The fire is under investigation.