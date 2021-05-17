 Skip to main content
RCPD seek missing woman
alert top story

RCPD seek missing woman

  • Updated
Susan Fast Eagle

Susan Fast Eagle

 photo provided

Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate Susan Fast Eagle, 30, of Rapid City.

According to a news release, Fast Eagle was reported missing by her family on May 13. She was last seen by law enforcement on May 3.

Fast Eagle is a Native American woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Fast Eagle's location should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

