These cartoons were created by junior and seniors in Stevens High School’s AP U.S. Government and Politics class. Students studied the use of political cartoons to express opinions about current events and public policies.
They analyzed numerous cartoons to see how artists use symbolism, exaggeration, labeling, analogy and irony to persuade the viewer. As a culminating project, they chose a policy area they care about and created their own cartoons. Rapid City Journal staff selected these cartoons. The artists are:
• Average political debate: Lydia Alyea, senior
• Which hat will Mr. Trump wear today?: Lauren Hill, junior
• Cohen hearing: Fiona Donhiser, senior
• Green New Deal: Isaiah Morin-Baxter, senior
The views expressed in these cartoons do not represent the views of Stevens High School or Rapid City Area Schools.