Recession or Depression? Where are We Now? Reflections on the Big Picture

It’s official. The data is in and the US has entered an economic “recession.”
The technical meaning of a “recession” is that economic growth has declined for six straight months. Unemployment also stands at around 14%, which is the worst since the Great Depression. What all this implies is a general economic slowdown—less spending, production, profits, investment, exchange, etc. We generally shouldn’t expect big—and especially sustainable—growth for some time.
It’s this “D-word,” however, that has been attracting attention. Ray Dalio, the manager of the largest hedge fund in the world, was recently interviewed in a TED talk about the global economy. He had no hesitation saying we are entering into a “Depression.” What does that really mean?
A depression is a deepened and prolonged recession—perhaps 5-15 years of a slowed economy, and all the results that follow. For many, “Depression” invokes certain images from history books and films—perhaps long lines in the street waiting for bread, soup kitchens, austerity, foreclosures on businesses and farms, etc. Do all Depressions look the same? Is this what we can expect, in Rapid City, or elsewhere?
Not necessarily. Virtually all Americans are riding on a wave of wealth like never before, generated by the work and production of previous generations. Almost everyone has electricity, smart phones with internet access, access to clean water, and plenty of flea-free bedsheets. The quality and supply of housing, infrastructure, and variety of job markets are better than ever before. Our Depression will almost certainly involve more binge-watching NetFlix than anyone in the dirty thirties could have imagined! That’s not to make light of the greater suffering of the lowest income groups. But we should be reminded that wealth does not simply disappear any more than your bones dissolve when you’re sick with the flu for a month. Markets—when allowed to function—can be remarkably robust in recovering.
The looming concern of some economists, however, is the reverse reality: debt doesn’t disappear any more than wealth, and previous generations have produced an unprecedented amount of it. It’s difficult to get out of bed with a concrete block on your chest. Furthermore, the problems from the Great Recession of 2007-08—(a) massive private and public debt, (b) a corrupt banking system, and (c) highly distorted equity (stock) markets—were never dealt with. There wasn’t even an actual “recovery.” There are also new problems—such as hedge funds trading up to 15x leverage, which creates unprecedented volatility.
2020 is, indeed, uncharted territory: zero interest + zero reserve requirements in the banking system (posing a risk of bank runs) and unlimited QE (we’ll just call that mass “money printing” for now), a businessman President begging the central bank to implement negative-interest rates (to make the cost of debt as cheap as possible and prop-up private asset prices even more), billions in “stimulus checks” and “forgivable loans” to businesses (many of which need more debt like I need another 20 lbs on my belly)…oh, and an entire world on lockdown from a pandemic. (Let’s not forget that one!)
So, where exactly are we? In economic terms, we are near the bottom of the 10-year business cycle, and more significantly, on the edge of the 75-100 long-term debt cycle. What’s different about this time around is that the bulk of the world’s economy now operates on credit and largely negative balance-sheet territory. The U.S. was the greatest creditor nation in the world after WWII. It is now the greatest debtor nation. The boom of the boomers is a booming bust. The wealthiest 1% and commercial banks, however, are utterly determined not to default and clean up the mess. Short-term “liquidity at all cost” is the game—and this denial of economic reality probably means what it meant in the early 30s: a widespread Depression, sprinkled with politically-helpful but economically-useless government intervention.
Private businesses might think twice, then, about all the tempting advertisements to take on more debt in the current situation. Loans may be necessary and prudent for those properly-positioned to take-on life-support. But for many others, it’s a temptation that only kicks the can down the road—and as I’ve suggested, that road doesn’t look much better than it is now; future demand is very uncertain. It may be best to do the opposite: tighten up operations and clean up the balance sheet, so the future has more hope. The same is generally true for individuals (when applicable).
Thankfully, people and businesses in South Dakota are in a much better position than the rest of the U.S. While SD was unfortunately ranked by the Center for Public Integrity as the third most corrupt state in 2015, SD did rank 7th in the nation for financial health by Truth in Accounting in 2019. Perhaps this is all the more reason to be mindful and helpful to our neighbors and family who are in more desperate need. “We’re all in this together.”
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a professor of economics at Western Dakota Tech. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!