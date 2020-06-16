Recession or Depression? Where are We Now? Reflections on the Big Picture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s official. The data is in and the US has entered an economic “recession.”

The technical meaning of a “recession” is that economic growth has declined for six straight months. Unemployment also stands at around 14%, which is the worst since the Great Depression. What all this implies is a general economic slowdown—less spending, production, profits, investment, exchange, etc. We generally shouldn’t expect big—and especially sustainable—growth for some time.

It’s this “D-word,” however, that has been attracting attention. Ray Dalio, the manager of the largest hedge fund in the world, was recently interviewed in a TED talk about the global economy. He had no hesitation saying we are entering into a “Depression.” What does that really mean?

A depression is a deepened and prolonged recession—perhaps 5-15 years of a slowed economy, and all the results that follow. For many, “Depression” invokes certain images from history books and films—perhaps long lines in the street waiting for bread, soup kitchens, austerity, foreclosures on businesses and farms, etc. Do all Depressions look the same? Is this what we can expect, in Rapid City, or elsewhere?