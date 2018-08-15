Encourage adequate rest. Johns Hopkins notes that the most common injuries among young athletes are overuse injuries that involve soft tissue. These injuries affect bone, muscle, ligaments, and/or tendons. Overuse injuries can lead to stress fractures characterized by a lack of swelling and feelings of pain and tenderness during movement. Encourage rest between practices, games and events, and make sure to schedule an offseason for young athletes so their bodies have time to recuperate before the next season.