Rapid City's Finance Director announced Friday a recount board has been established and the mayoral race recount will move ahead next week after a short delay.

City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie announced today the recount will be held Thursday, June 22 at 8 a.m. at the Pennington County Auditor’s Office.

The three members of the recount board will be Liz Hamburg (city’s representative), Chuck Parkinson (representing Armstrong) and Kevin Thom (representing Salamun). Mayor Allender previously told the Journal a "delay in communication" with Armstrong resulted in the recount being moved to next week.

The Rapid City Council officially canvassed the votes from last Tuesday’s municipal election during a special session this week. Salamun claimed 32% of voters with 4,888 votes, topping Laura Armstrong by only 269 votes. Armstrong filed a request for a recount Thursday, June 8. Regardless of that pending request, the city is required to canvass the votes within seven days of the election.

The recount board meeting will open with board members approving the recount procedures followed by the recount itself. Those procedures will likely come from a guidebook prepared by the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office. Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler explained that state recount statutes don't apply to municipal or school recounts.

There is no timeline scheduled for when the recount board will complete its work. The cost of the recount will depend on the length of time it takes. If the recount takes eight hours, the cost is estimated around $2,500, according to Ainslie. That money will be paid out of the city's general fund and will come out of the Finance Department's budget.

If the results of the recount indicate that Jason Salamun received the most votes, no further action will be taken. If the recount changes the outcome of the election, the canvassing of the recounted votes will occur at a later date and will replace the previous canvassing resolution.