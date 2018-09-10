Hot Springs – The City of Hot Springs Recreation hosted a tennis clinic on Friday, Sept. 7.
Participants worked on various techniques to help improve their game.
“These kids are excellent,” said Kathy Hren, tennis instructor and summer recreation director for the city. “They rock. These kids rock.”
Eight kids showed up for the kids’ portion of the clinic, Hren said.
They practiced different strokes, Hren said, and the kids did great.
The clinic was a collaboration with the Southern Hills Community Recreation Initiative.