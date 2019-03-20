The 2018-19 Chadron State College men’s basketball team didn’t achieve all of its goals, but definitely made much progress that Coach Houston Reed hopes will carry over to the future.
The Eagles were contenders in nearly all 28 games, were the most improved team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and finished near the .500 level.
Their 12-16 overall record and their 10-12 mark in the RMAC were the best since 2011-12, when the Eagles finished 13-14 and 13-9, respectively. Aside from 2011-12, the 10 conference wins are the most since 2001-02, when CSC was 10-9 in the RMAC.
The Eagles missed advancing to the RMAC Shootout by one game.
“Going into every game, our guys felt they were going to win,” Reed said. “This was a really competitive team. We played good basketball and had a great culture. They always came to practice ready to go. The seniors led the way in making this happen and it’s something we want to continue.”
The team came up with some big wins. The first was the 70-55 triumph over Nebraska-Kearney when just six fouls were called against the Lopers and CSC shot no free throws. It was something like the 15th time in 30,000 collegiate games since 2010-11 that one of the teams never went to the line. It was the losing team, not the winners who did that most of the other times.
Two weeks later, the Eagles opened their conference schedule by defeating Metro State 76-67 for just the fourth time since the Roadrunners joined the RMAC in 1997.
The 80-69 win over New Mexico Highlands on Jan. 18 was unique. The Cowboys took half of their 66 field goal shots from behind the arc but made only five. Six weeks later, Highlands won the RMAC Shootout.
The Eagles also snapped Colorado-Colorado Springs’ 10-game winning streak with a 90-75 triumph at home on Jan. 25.
And, while CSC won just three games on the road, the 64-61 verdict at St. George, Utah, on Jan. 12 turned out to be special. The Trailblazers won their next 13 games.
This year’s team had great balance. Eight players averaged from 5.7 to 12.1 points. Reed said deciding who to play and when was probably the most stressful part of the season for him.
“I had no problems with the players or how they played, but often after we’d lost a close game I wondered if I’d played the right guys and made the right substitutions,” the coach said. “I know it was a nice problem to have, but it was something that made me lose some sleep at times.”
The Eagles shot 44.3 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range, and made 73.4 percent of their free throws. The field goal figure is the best since the 2011-12 team hit 46 percent, the 3-point marksmanship ranks fourth so far this century and the free throw percentage is the highest this century.
The opponents shot better overall from the field, making 45.4 percent, but hit only 32.6 percent from long range and made 72.6 percent of their free shots.
The Eagles were in about the middle of the pack in the conference in most of the team statistics. An exception was 3-point defense. The foes’ 32.6 percent from behind the arc vaulted CSC into second place in 3-point defense.
Still, the opponents made 176 treys and the Eagles 165, the lowest total per game (5.9) in the RMAC.
“We didn’t shoot as many 3s as most teams, but we shot them pretty well,” Reed noted.
While the Eagles’ overall free throw shooting wasn’t spectacular (7th in the RMAC), five of them--Delimont (88.0 percent), Sparks (86.4 percent), Jeremy Ruffin (86.3), Colby Jackson (84.3) and Walker Andrew (81.8)--made more than 80 percent. Since 2000, CSC has never had more than two players hit 80 percent or higher from the line in a season.
Sparks led the Eagles with 56 treys and 38.9 percent. Delimont was next with 34 and made 38.3 percent.
Talented Diontae Champion, who made several highlight-reel dunks in front of the hometown fans, was the team’s leading scorer at 12.1 points, followed by Sparks at 10.9, Colby Jackson 9.5, Ruffin 9.2, Adoum Mbang 8.3, Charles Gavin 7.6, Jaisean Jackson 5.8 and Delimont 5.7.
Ruffin, whom Reed calls “one of the most dependable players I’ve ever coached,” led the rebounding at 6.8 per game while Champion was second at 5.4.
The stats belonging to Gavin and Mbang verify that the Eagles had really solid play at center this season. They shared playing time at the post and combined to shoot almost 50 percent (49.3) from the field and average 15.9 points and 8.0 rebounds.
Reed noted that Mbang’s improvement was one of the team’s nice surprises.
“We knew Adoum was capable of playing well, but because he missed so much of the 2017-18 season when he returned home (Cameroon) for several weeks, he never got in the groove last year. He stayed here last summer, worked on his game, and it really showed.”
The centers are two of the five players who have concluded their eligibility. The others are Champion, Ruffin and Jaisean Jackson. They combined for 56 percent of the points and 59 percent of the rebounds.
“We’re going to miss them, not only because they’re good players, but also because they’re good people who gave is great leadership,” Reed said.
The returnees will include seniors-to-be Sparks and Colby Jackson, the diminutive guards who can handle the ball, score and play good defense. Reed said having two such capable guards is a big plus when he looks toward next season.
The third senior will be former Alliance standout Jordan Mills, who has battled injuries throughout his college career and is hoping for a healthy final season. He played in just 16 of the 28 games this year.
The juniors will be Delimont and power forward Walker Andrew, who shoots efficiently and makes few mistakes. Three freshmen this year also figure prominently in future plans. They are led by Jacob Jefferson, a 6-7 post who also can nail 3-pointers (17 of 32 this season) along with Trey Hladky and Kayden Sund, both of whom had excellent high school careers.
“They’ll all have the opportunity to play more next year and I expect them to take advantage of that,” Reed said.
Also waiting in the wings is 6-11, 235-pound Bomb Dobuol, who redshirted this year and has two years of eligibility remaining. Reed said Dobuol improved tremendously while working out with the team this season and is expected to help replace Gavin and Mbang around the basket.
The coach added that he plans to add three or four more players, probably transfers to give the Eagles more experience, during the next month. “We’re looking for some more length and athleticism up front and have been in contact with several players who could provide that. Transfers usually need a little more time to decide, but we’re hoping we’ll get what we need.”
Last fall, Reed signed three seniors from Colorado high schools to join the Eagles in the fall. Each played well on outstanding teams this winter.
Guard Andre Sepeda of Greeley West averaged 17.8 points and was named the conference’s most valuable player; Kevin DiMarco of Coal Ridge High averaged 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds, shot 59 percent from the field and blocked 66 shots; and Jax Wilke of Mead High near Longmont averaged 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds and also led the team in assists.
Both DiMarco and Wilke are 6-8. Their teams were 19-5 and 22-4, respectively.