Regional Health has announced two changes in its executive management team.
John Pierce has been named acting president for the Rapid City Hospital and market, and Thomas Worsley has been named president of the Spearfish Hospital and Hills markets.
Pierce has been with Regional Health since 1999. During his 19-year tenure, he has served in a variety of roles, including director of strategic planning, chief executive officer for Regional Health Physicians and most recently as vice president for the Rapid City Hospital and market.
Worsley has served as interim president of the Spearfish Hospital and market since November, shortly after the unexpected death of longtime Spearfish Hospital and Market President Larry Veitz.
Executives in the Custer, Sturgis and Lead-Deadwood markets will continue to lead their markets, reporting to Worsley.
Worsley has been with Regional Health since 2015. When he was appointed interim president in Spearfish, he had been serving as vice president of the Regional Health Rapid City market. Before joining Regional Health, Worsley was with the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.