Registration ongoing for Adult Flag Football League

Registration continues for a few more days for the 5-Man Adult Flag Football League, hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Registration deadline is next Wednesday with the six-week league beginning action the week of Aug. 24 at the Omaha Street Fields.

City Rec officials say adult flag football is a non-contact activity and the wearing of face masks by participants and social distancing by fans is encouraged.

The league offers six weeks of action followed by an end-of-season tournament. Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org and click registration, or register at the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Registration fee is $335 per team. Contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223.

Deadline approaching for Fall Indoor Volleyball League

Registration continues for the Rapid City Recreation Fall Volleyball Leagues. Registration deadline is next Wednesday with the six-week league seasons beginning action at the South and West Community Gyms beginning Aug. 25.

Cost is $135 per team and includes an end-of-season tournament. Competition is divided into men's, women's, coed and reverse 4 divisions based on experience. Matches are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.