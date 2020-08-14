Registration ongoing for Adult Flag Football League

Registration continues for a few more days for the 5-Man Adult Flag Football League, hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Registration deadline is next Wednesday with the six-week league beginning action the week of Aug. 24 at the Omaha Street Fields.
City Rec officials say adult flag football is a non-contact activity and the wearing of face masks by participants and social distancing by fans is encouraged.
The league offers six weeks of action followed by an end-of-season tournament. Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org and click registration, or register at the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Registration fee is $335 per team. Contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223.
Deadline approaching for Fall Indoor Volleyball League
Registration continues for the Rapid City Recreation Fall Volleyball Leagues. Registration deadline is next Wednesday with the six-week league seasons beginning action at the South and West Community Gyms beginning Aug. 25.
Cost is $135 per team and includes an end-of-season tournament. Competition is divided into men's, women's, coed and reverse 4 divisions based on experience. Matches are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Players will be encouraged to wear masks during play. Due to COVID protocols, no spectators will be allowed at the matches.
Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org<http://www.rcparksandrec.org> or call the Swim Center at 394-5223 to set up an appointment. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at 415-0226 or 394-5223 or at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org
