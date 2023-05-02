Space is still available for participants at this weekend’s Paint Your Historic Home Workshop in Rapid City.

The workshop has availability for eight more participants and will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at a home in the West Boulevard Neighborhood area.

The workshop will be conducted by Bob Yapp, founder of the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation. Yapp produced and hosted the national PBS series ‘About Your House with Bob Yapp’ and has been involved with the restoration or rehabilitation of more than 160 historic properties.

Sunday’s event is hosted by the Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission and is supported by the National Park Service through the South Dakota State Historical Society. The West Boulevard Neighborhood Association and Knecht Home Center are also supporting the workshop event.

“The workshop is an opportunity to learn how to paint your historic home and have it last 15 to 20 years,” said Jonathan Howard, special projects planner with the City’s Community Development Department. “In this hands-on training, participants will learn the steps to paint historic wooden siding for the same price and longevity as vinyl replacement, while maintaining the charm and character of the historic home.”

Anyone with questions or wishing to register for the event, contact Howard at jonathan.howard@rcgov.org or (605) 394-4120 ext. 2339