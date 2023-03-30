Registration is now open for Matthews Opera House’s annual theater camp, the Froelich Young Actors Guild. The actors guild will offer two age-appropriate sessions: an afternoon session for children entering second through sixth grades and a morning session for those entering seventh through 12th grades.

Registrations are due May 1. Registration forms can be obtained at matthewsopera.com or printed copies can be picked up at the Matthews Opera House gallery. A deposit of $50 is required to register; participants may elect to have the fee applied as a donation to ongoing programming at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish or have the fee refunded at the completion of the camp.

The camp begins May 31. Theater encourages imagination and provides foundational life skills such as communication, empathy and teamwork. The camp offers three weeks of instruction in theater skills such as characterization, movement and projection. The lessons culminate in performances on June 23, 24 and 25.

For children in second through sixth grades, Elysia Pederson will direct “Aesop’s Fables Redux,” a comedy by Susan Pennington. In “Fables,” a witty narrator helps an inquisitive child understand some famous expressions by exploring Aesop's beloved tales. The lessons behind these expressions are playfully illustrated through a series of the well-known stories, and brought to life by a variety of human and animal characters. These classic fables, such as “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and “The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg” provide a fun learning experience.

Theater camp students will perform “Aesop’s Fables Redux” for the public at 2 p.m. June 25.

For those entering seventh through 12th grades, Gabriella Hertz will direct the comedy "A Simpler Time,” written by various playwrights including Jonathan Dorf and Don Zolidis. In this absurdly hilarious script, nine real-life playwrights were challenged to find the funny and familiar in every era. The result is a collection of side-splitting 10-minute plays. Performers find themselves fighting with their friends on the night before the Constitution is due, listening in at a telephone switchboard in the 1940s, trying to avoid the more gruesome aspects of medieval times, and exploring a mysterious possible future.

Theater camp students will perform “A Simpler Time” at 7 p.m. June 23 and June 24.

“Summer is an exciting time, in large part due to our children’s theater camp,” said Casey S. Hibbert, the Matthews community engagement manager. “Part of our mission as an organization is to offer educational opportunities to the community. But this particular program brings us, personally, a lot of joy. The energy around the theater is contagious, and the whole space is full of laughter and constant activity.”

For more information about the Froelich Young Actors Guild, the rehearsal schedule, the shows or how to register, go to matthewsopera.com or call Matthews Opera House and Arts Center at 605-642-7973.