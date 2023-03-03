A sure sign spring is on the way — Reptile Gardens will open its doors for the 2023 season on Saturday, March 4.

Founded in 1937 and owned by the same family ever since, the popular tourist spot has become a staple in the Black Hills with fun for children and adults alike. The iconic sky dome is one of the most recognizable of South Dakota's attractions.

It's the largest reptile zoo in the world and sits just six miles south of Rapid City on Highway 16.

From 11-year resident Cheyenne the bald eagle to Maniac the giant crocodile — who's nearly 16 feet long and around 1,250 pounds — there's no shortage of interesting exhibits scattered across the park. Get on the same level as prairie dogs, check out the tropical oasis in the sky dome or mingle with the Aldabra giant tortoises.

The park will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 3 for the season. Tickets are $15 for seniors (62+), $16 for adults (16+), $13 for youth (11-15), $11 for children (4-10) and $14 for military (and military spouse).

The season runs through Nov. 30, however, hours and prices vary as we move through the summer and fall; more information can be found here: reptilegardens.com.