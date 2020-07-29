Reservist mobilizes in support of COVID-19 operations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – A U.S. Air Force reservist from Chadron, is currently mobilized to United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) in support of COVID-19 operations.

U.S. Air Force Colonel John N. “Jack” Gamby is playing a critical role in the U.S. Government's response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in his part serving as the Headquarters COVID Response Cell Officer in Charge at USTRANSCOM. Because of his special skills and experience, Gamby was hand-selected from the Joint Transportation Reserve Unit (JTRU) for this mission. He is one of approximately 40 JTRU members who will augment their active duty counterparts inside the 24/7 Global Operations Center. Gamby has a total of 24 years of uniformed service.

“Our nation's response effort requires a true whole-government approach, and USTRANSCOM's role is to coordinate and oversee the operations and transport of personnel, critical supplies and protective gear worldwide,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Council, commander of the JTRU. “Without our reservists like Col. Gamby, we would not be able to accomplish our mission.”

The JTRU augments USTRANSCOM as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, USTRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides the nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0