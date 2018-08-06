The local county fairs are officially in the books, and events from both Sioux and Dawes County have turned in their results.
Harrison Hot Trot 5K Results at the Sioux County Fair
Dylan Stansbury, 16:42.15
Monte Adams, 24:07.66
Tucker Reed, 24:47.09
Josh Dunn, 25:10.12
Kailey Klein, 25:47.88
Britney Klein, 26:31.22
Kodie Rempp, 26:31.24
Scott Alwin, 28:17.20
Tara Dunn, 32:20.09
Cindy McCumbers, 33:29.29
Christopher Klein, 36:59.50
Daylynn Heberling, 37.05.64
Larry Travnicek Alwin, 38:25.45
Dale Travnicek, 49:16.69
Highway 20 Antique Tractor Pull Results - Dawes County Fair
2500 lb Charlie Kelly—Gordon 6’8”
3000 lb Matt Thorson—Hay Springs 24’
3500 lb Brant Binger—Hay Springs 35’3”
4000 lb Matt Thorson—Hay Springs 43’9”
4500 lb Matt Thorson—Hay Springs 44’3”
5000 lb Clint Rossman—Lincoln 62’6”
5500 lb Paul Ditsch—Custer, SD 61’4”
6000 lb Austin Weyers—Hay Springs 68’8”
6500 lb Drew Letcher—Hay Springs 80’8”
8000 lb Terry Soester—Mitchell 108’
9000 lb Charlie Kelly—Gordon 122’5”
10,000 lb Charlie Kelly—Gordon 116’11”
4-H results will be printed in the Aug. 15 edition of The Chadron Record. 4-H families interested in purchasing a thank you ad for their livestock buyers can contact Julie Pfister at 308-432-5511 or julie.pfister@lee.net by Thursday at 5 p.m.