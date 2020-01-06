Retail sales rise in SD but challenges persist

Retail sales continue to rise in South Dakota, but many of the state’s roughly 13,900 retail stores and their 97,000 employees are feeling the bite of rapid change brought on by discount retailers and the digital economy.
Even towns that have been aggressive and progressive in promoting local retail fear that some businesses won’t be able to keep up with the changes in the marketplace.
“It’s scary when you’re a smaller town, seeing people going out of town to buy groceries and gifts,” said Lacey Babekuhl, who works at a Sisseton building center and previously served as a local housing and redevelopment official. “You really do run the risk of losing everything your neighbors have worked for all of their lives. Families, friends and neighbors have put their savings on the line for this community.”
Meanwhile, constant change is creating opportunities for those willing to adapt in a state that has seen retail sales grow from $25.1 billion in 2013 to $28.5 billion in 2018, according to state Department of Revenue data.
Debra Jensen, co-owner of Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City with her husband, Jack, said they strengthen their position by connecting with employees and customers in ways that chain stores cannot.
The business has endured a years-long construction project on the road it fronts and the arrival of a competing bagel chain across the street.
“We can’t compete on price alone,” Debra Jensen said. “But there’s a market for hand-formed bagels, custom sandwiches and enhanced customer service.”
She said the couple realized long ago that they would have to pay attention to what the corporations were doing but do it better to stay in business.
Online evolution
Internet sales should account for 12.4 percent of all retail sales this year, up from 6 percent in 2013. Online sales are predicted to account for 14 percent of the retail market next year, and the Centre for Retail Research expects online growth will continue for a decade.
Amazon collects a third or its sales revenue during the fourth quarter, according to annual reports. This holiday season, sales at online and other remote retailers are projected to surpass those at brick-and-mortar stores, climbing 12 percent over last year.
Amid last year’s landmark closures at Sears, ShopKo and Kmart, the Centre for Retail Research declared a retail apocalypse, but mostly it was 17 national chains that disappeared. Stores in South Dakota were among them, but that alone doesn’t signify the demise of local retailers.
Meanwhile, the proliferation of discount retailers further complicates matters for longtime retailers in smaller towns.
Walmart began 2019 operating 15 super centers and two clubs in South Dakota. Dollar General, which operates 15,370 Stores in 44 states, had 52 stores in South Dakota last February, when the company announced plans to open 975 more U.S. stores. Dollar Tree, which operates 15,000 Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in 48 states, including 43 in South Dakota, planned to open 546 more stores nationwide. Dollar stores enter towns too small for Walmart.
Some South Dakota towns of roughly 1,000 people now boast competing dollar stores. Longtime retailers are countering with programs to boost customer loyalty. For many rural consumers, dollar stores offer savings, competition and convenience. The danger for smaller communities is one of slipping below the critical mass of retail offerings. If shoppers must travel to larger towns for groceries, they will likely seek other supplies there as well.
In general, small towns have punched far below their weight in retail trade since at least the 1990s, according to a 2017 study by Anil Giri of the University of Central Missouri and Bruce Johnson at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Using data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue between 1990 and 2015, the study shows a town’s population is the single largest factor affecting retail draw.
Among the findings, towns with fewer than 500 people leaked nearly half of their retail potential to larger towns, based on proportionate sales which factor population and average local income. The metropolitan counties home to Omaha and Lincoln, meanwhile, captured $1.4 billion of taxable retail sales beyond their proportionate share just in 2015.
Counties whose largest towns contained fewer than 2,500 people generally leaked retail sales while those above 5,000 drew extra customers. Relative distance to a larger trade center, local transportation patterns and other factors were determinant.
In South Dakota, only 28 of the 312 places for which the census provides population estimates have more than 2,500 people, and only 18 have more than 5,000 people. Meanwhile, fewer than 30 state cities show signs of meaningful growth over the past decade, according to census figures, and roughly half of the growth appears concentrated in Sioux Falls.
Big cities hold steady
Nathan Sanderson of the South Dakota Retailers Association sees a resurgence on main streets among the whirl of retail change. In the era of decline of the shopping mall, some also see a downtown renaissance as customers seek unique social experiences and local wares.
“Take a look around at Sioux Falls main street and downtown Rapid City,” he said. “Look at what Main Street Square and the presidential sculptures have done for Rapid City.”
The market has seen a shift in consumer preference away from standard shopping malls toward the unique and special, the handmade items, he said. In Rapid City, Prairie Edge, a Native American arts and gift store, has become a destination, performing the role once claimed by big anchor stores in shopping malls.
But creating local retail excitement in trade centers like Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen differs fundamentally from doing so in smaller towns. Sanderson does not believe, however, that city size is the main factor.
“The determining factor is the extent to which the people of the community invest in that community,” Sanderson said. In Faulkton, Lemmon, De Smet, Winner and others, there are groups of civic-minded business people interested in seeing those towns grow and thrive.
“Internet sales are a growing component of retail, but that doesn’t mean the death of retail,” Sanderson said.
Of all the businesses that closed in 2019, stores represented by just 17 retail chains — the Sears and the ShopKos — account for 73 percent of total closures, he said. And if you look at local ShopKos, their demise wasn’t related to falling sales at South Dakota stores but to a national business model that did not adapt.
At the same time, he said, longtime brick and mortar have embraced opportunities made possible by an online presence. Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City has created a website that allows online ordering for pickup or delivery, he said.
“A lot of businesses you wouldn’t think would do so are using online technologies to make their mom-and-pop brick and mortar stores thrive,” he said.