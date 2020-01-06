Retail sales rise in SD but challenges persist

Retail sales continue to rise in South Dakota, but many of the state’s roughly 13,900 retail stores and their 97,000 employees are feeling the bite of rapid change brought on by discount retailers and the digital economy.

Even towns that have been aggressive and progressive in promoting local retail fear that some businesses won’t be able to keep up with the changes in the marketplace.

“It’s scary when you’re a smaller town, seeing people going out of town to buy groceries and gifts,” said Lacey Babekuhl, who works at a Sisseton building center and previously served as a local housing and redevelopment official. “You really do run the risk of losing everything your neighbors have worked for all of their lives. Families, friends and neighbors have put their savings on the line for this community.”

Meanwhile, constant change is creating opportunities for those willing to adapt in a state that has seen retail sales grow from $25.1 billion in 2013 to $28.5 billion in 2018, according to state Department of Revenue data.

Debra Jensen, co-owner of Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City with her husband, Jack, said they strengthen their position by connecting with employees and customers in ways that chain stores cannot.