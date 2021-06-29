roach 06 30

ANSWER: Sadly, the global media does not always follow my recommendations, but I certainly agree with you that fear of needles is a barrier to some people getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Many patients who fear needles or who just really don't like them do much better by using a few techniques. The first is to tell your provider that this is an issue for you. We can't help if we don't understand what you're going through. Second, distraction is key. That may mean talking about something else, bringing your phone to look at something pleasant, or even bringing a friend with you. Breathing exercises before and during the injection can help. For nearly everybody, the vaccine takes just a couple of seconds to give, and the time spent worrying about it is much, much worse than the actual injection.