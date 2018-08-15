DEAR DR. ROACH: My boyfriend recently was diagnosed with an aneurysm. The report says the abdominal aorta is 3.02 cm in largest dimension and recommends screening every six months. Do we need to see a cardiologist for a second opinion? -- B.S.
ANSWER: The aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body. It comes directly off the left ventricle of the heart and supplies blood to the entire body. It may become enlarged either in the chest or in the abdomen.
Abdominal aortic aneurisms are more common in men, especially over 65, and smoking is the biggest risk factor. There are contributing familial conditions as well, such as Marfan syndrome.
Most people have an abdominal aorta that is no bigger than 3 cm, so your boyfriend is just barely over the cutoff. His risk for rupture, the dreaded complication of an AAA, is negligible at this size. I agree with the screening recommendations, and would advise tobacco cessation if he smokes, regular moderate exercise and control of blood pressure if high. Seeing a cardiologist would be very reasonable.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a hernia operation in 2015. The repair included insertion of mesh patches that now have been recalled. Since the operation, I have had many health issues. Should I have it removed and replaced? I turned 83 in May. -- J.C.L.
ANSWER: Surgical mesh is commonly used in hernia repair, as well as in many gynecologic surgeries. Mesh reduces the need for re-operation. However, there is an increased rate of long-term complications that partially offsets the benefit of using mesh.
Complications related to the mesh can be very serious, such as bowel obstruction, perforation or bleeding; these usually require urgent surgery. Without knowing more about your health issues, it is difficult to weigh in on whether the mesh is likely to be causing it.
