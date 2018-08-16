DEAR DR. ROACH: I was seeing my primary care physician every six months for about five years. We had mutual respect, and I enjoyed seeing him. Then, I got diagnosed with breast cancer and had to see other doctors for a long time. Meanwhile, the spinal stenosis my primary care physician had diagnosed was becoming untenable and ruining my quality of life. Even though I am still seeing cancer doctors, I called my primary care physician to make an appointment to discuss the spinal stenosis situation with him. After a long wait, I finally got someone in my primary care physician's office and, after another long wait, was informed that he could not see me for six months -- there was not one opening until then. I was flabbergasted and asked to be put on a cancellation list. "We don't keep those," the lady responded. I reluctantly took the appointment and decided to wait it out.
Meanwhile, I saw one of my cancer doctors today, and after explaining this situation to him, he replied: "Doctors don't do that. He obviously doesn't want you as a patient anymore. I would find another primary care physician." What is your response to this? I am 71 years old, and other than spinal stenosis and breast cancer (which was caught early and treated with surgery and radiation a year ago), I enjoy reasonably good health. -- J.E.Y.
ANSWER: I hope there is another side to this story, since I am horrified that a physician would make a longstanding patient with cancer and spinal stenosis wait six months for an appointment. That is not appropriate medical care.
While I fully understand the point of view of your cancer doctor -- and would be tempted to find another doctor -- it sounds like saving the relationship you had with your PCP might be worth another try. I think speaking directly with your primary care doctor might clear up any misunderstanding.
