DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in July 2017. A week after that, I had an MRI that showed I'd had a ministroke and probably several others in the past. I love ribeye steak, and eat it maybe two or three times a year. Is this safe? -- R.A.
ANSWER: Atrial fibrillation is a rhythm problem of the heart. The natural rhythm is lost, so the heartbeat becomes irregular. Because of the lack of normal movement in the heart, the blood can pool and form clots in the left atrium; these clots can travel downstream to lodge in a blood vessel. Clots can cut off the blood supply to the area where they lodge. It's most critical when it happens in the brain.
A stroke is just a focal area of cell death in the brain. Strokes can range from unnoticeable to fatal. Most people with atrial fibrillation take medication to reduce the risk of stroke.
Eating poorly can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke as well, but most commonly this happens via a different mechanism. High amounts of saturated fat -- such as in ribeye steak, which is fattier than many cuts of beef -- increase the risk of damage to blood vessels through buildup of cholesterol plaques. These plaques cut off blood supply, and this causes a heart attack if the plaques are lodged in the arteries of the heart, a stroke if in the brain.
In people who have a history of stroke, it's particularly important to take steps to reduce further risk. That means a discussion with your doctor about whether you are on the best treatment for atrial fibrillation and whether you have evidence of cholesterol plaques.
Even if you don't have any evidence of plaques, a healthy diet of mostly plants, with whole grains, nuts and seeds, some fatty fish if you enjoy that and sparse amounts of meats reduces many health risks. However, two or three steaks a year is not going to cause harm.
