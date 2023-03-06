The Road 2 Destruction Tour invaded Rapid City on Saturday night, bringing monster truck action and high-flying freestyle motocross to The Monument's Summit Arena. Fans also had the opportunity to attend a pre-event autograph party in the pits, where they were able to meet their favorite drivers.
Darsha Dodge
Reporter
