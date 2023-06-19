The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced asphalt crack sealing will begin on routes in the Belle Fourche area beginning Tuesday, June 20.

The crack seal applications will begin on U.S. Highway 212 with S.D. Highway 79 and S.D. Highway 34 to follow.

The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

Highway 212 – Project begins east of the Truck Bypass, and will continue to the town of Nisland. This portion of the project will take approximately two days.

Highway 79 - Project begins at the intersection of Highway 34 east of Sturgis, and will head north to the intersection of Highway 79 and Highway 212 West. This portion of the project will take approximately one week.

Highway 34 – Project begins four miles west of Union Center, and will head east through Enning and continue east for 10 miles.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $340,000 project is Northwest Asphalt Maintenance of Minnesota.

The completion date for the project will be Nov. 20, 2023.