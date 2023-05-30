Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Periodic disruptions to traffic and temporary closures will be possible along Box Elder’s Radar Hill Road this week due to construction work.

The disruptions will be possible Monday thru Friday — May 29 to June 2 — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be open outside normal business hours.

The City of Box Elder contracted with Simon Materials to repair degraded and potholed areas on the road between Longview Road and Highway 14/16. They‘re encouraging locals to limit travel or take alternate routes during the project period.

”This advance announcement encourages our community to limit travel, consider alternate travel routes, and to anticipate delays as we work to maintain the roadway and make repairs to the Radar Hill Road surface,” said Matthew Connor, public information officer for the City of Box Elder.