Roadrunners cruise past Yellow Jackets

The Metropolitan State-Denver volleyball team jumped ahead early and kept the momentum the rest of the way as it cruised to a straight set win over Black Hills State Saturday evening in Spearfish.

The Roadrunners took the first set 25-13, before battling the Yellow Jackets en route to a 25-22 victory in the second. MSU-Denver put the match away with a 25-18 win in the third.

Avaline Lai led the Roadrunners with 14 kills, while Amela Qershia finished with 21 assists.

Madison Hoopman paced BHSU with 10 kills, Haedyn Rhoades had 11 digs and Karly Marx finished with 21 assists.

The Yellow Jackets (5-11 overall, 2-6 RMAC) will play at Colorado Mesa on Friday.

Colorado Christian downs Mines in straight sets

Despite a hard-fought matchup, Colorado Christian picked up the win in straight sets over South Dakota Mines on Saturday.

Although the Cougars won in straight sets, it wasn’t easy as they opened with a 25-22 win in the first, before taking the second 25-23.

Christian was able to close out the match with a 27-25 victory in the third.