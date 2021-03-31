Robert Reichenberg Sr.

Bob met the love of his life, Elva Nell Clay, while he was in aerial gunnery school at Las Vegas, Nev. Elva was waitressing in a delicatessen on Fremont Street. Bob said it took him a month to talk her into letting him walk her home. He mentioned once that it was a wonder that he still liked Reuben sandwiches after all the time he spent in that deli courting Elva. They were married in Las Vegas on Nov. 10, 1944.

After discharge from the Army Air Force, Bob and Elva rented a house in Ogallala, Neb., where Bob found work as a mechanic. In 1949 he was hired by Consumer's Public Power as an apprentice lineman, beginning a 35-year career that would see him retire from Nebraska Public Power as a District Engineering Technician in the Chadron, Neb., office.

During his years in Ogallala, Bob earned both private and commercial pilot licenses. He loved to fly and had a life-long fascination with airplanes. He learned his chops while flying underpowered airplanes in Nebraska's famous winds. One of his many flying tales was about throttling back a Piper J-3 to fly backwards across town.

He had a life-long love of hunting and fishing and was darn good at both. He particularly excelled when it came to hunting wild turkeys. He never failed to bring home a turkey, and truth be known, might just have helped a couple of other folks fill their tickets as well.