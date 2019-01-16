Reigning as Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019 gives Jordan Tierney a chance to honor her family's heritage while promoting the rodeo industry and western lifestyle she loves.
Tierney, 24, was officially crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019 at her coronation on Jan. 5. During her reign, she'll travel statewide to Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeos. "What I'm looking forward to most is getting to travel within the state of South Dakota. We have such a beautiful state and there's so many places I haven't been yet. I'm so excited to meet other people and get to show my passion for rodeo," she said. "I’m excited about all the new people I’ll get to meet on the production side of rodeo."
Tierney is excited to be part of the Black Hills Stock Show as Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019. She'll carry sponsor flags, and she'll be in the rodeo zone signing autographs. She'll appear in a style show. In conjunction with the stock show, Tierney will visit schools to read to kids and tell them about agriculture and rodeos.
"The stock show has one of the best grand entries. It's been one of my favorite rodeos since I was little and I'm so excited to be a part of such a great production and great rodeo," she said.
Throughout her Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019 reign, Tierney will make special appearances to spread positive messages about confidence and the value of the rural South Dakota lifestyle.
"My platform is 'Fearfully and Wonderfully Made.' It's about promoting self-confidence and self-love in kids, while promoting rodeo and the western way of life," Tierney said. "It's ranching, it's farming, it's hunting -- if you rodeo, the western way of life is everything. You don't just have to be a rodeo cowboy to enjoy the western way of life. ... I think the morals and values we bring to this way we live is really important."
Preserving the lifestyle she loves is a key part of Tierney's reign. "It's really important to have communication with people that don't live this way. We can show them what's great about it so they can have appreciation and respect for it. To grow, we have to be able to do that with people who don't come from the same background," she said.
Tierney lives on her family's ranch east of Hot Springs where she grew up, and rodeo is in her blood. Tierney's father, Paul, is a two-time world champion in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the association Tierney will represent during her reign as Miss Rodeo South Dakota. Tierney's mother, Robin, was the 1985-86 Miss Rodeo South Dakota and won the Badlands Circuit barrel racing title in 1986.
Tierney, her sister Amy and brothers all competed in rodeo since childhood. Her brother Jess has competed in the National Finals Steer Roping several times; brother Paul David is a tie-down roper and team roper. Following in her mother's footsteps to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo South Dakota was something Tierney had considered for years.
Finally, after earning a degree in business administration and marketing, she decided to compete and spent a year preparing for the pageant. More than adding glamour to rodeos and events, Miss Rodeo South Dakota must be knowledgeable about the rodeo industry, horsemanship, and how to present herself with confidence in interviews and while modeling western fashions. Winning the title was a thrill for Tierney and her family.
"I'm humbled that I do get the honor to represent South Dakota and the PRCA. South Dakota is my home. Without the PRCA, my family wouldn't have been given the opportunities that they have," Tierney said. "This title is a representation of the place I have come from in rodeo and the western way of life."