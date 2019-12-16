Voter Suppression? “I don’t think so, Tim…”
Representative Tim Goodwin does have the Who, the What, and the When correct. But not the Where – over two weeks ago on December 2nd the Board of Education did indeed determine polling places. Following a survey of our facilities that determined which buildings are suitable for use as polls and which ones are not, we voted to retain the current precinct polling places at General Beadle, Grandview, Rapid Valley, and Valley View Elementary Schools, as well as the one at South Middle School. We voted to move the Pinedale Elementary polling place (not suitable) to the West Middle School Community Center (suitable) due to safety concerns and for better voter access and parking.
We voted to replace only one school building as a polling place – Southwest Middle School was replaced with Crossroads Wesleyan Church. Southwest has almost no parking, and public access to the polls cannot be isolated away from students and staff. Also, voters have complained for years about difficult access to Southwest’s building for the elderly and disabled. In addition, all registered voters with a change in polling place will be notified by the County Auditor’s office prior to the start of January’s early voting.
In addressing Goodwin’s other points, his Why and How theory couldn’t be further from the Board’s rationale for this election – in truth, we want to turn out a LARGE number of INFORMED voters. Therefore we have a number of well-publicized information sharing sessions and building tours for the public coming up in January and February. Likewise, the website www.rcasfuture.org provides a wealth of factual information for voters on the Why and How of this facilities bond.
Single issue elections have actually been shown to be effective in turning out informed voters. There is a lot less noise before the election, and less voter tension and uncertainty due to an avalanche of conflicting ads from all the various candidates and ballot issues. As for the weather… yes, it is possible that there may be some nasty winter weather on February 25th. That is why early voting starts on January 27th, allowing for plenty of early voting days that won’t be “dark and cold, gloomy and icy.” Snowbirds (many of whom are already in the sun) can request an absentee ballot from the County as early as January 2nd leaving ample time for our migratory neighbors to cast their votes.
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education urges all voters falling within the District boundaries to please become fully informed about the $189.5 million bond proposal. Despite what some are saying, we really have done our due diligence. The board has studied, scrutinized, and debated this issue, and after months of input from the community we determined that this is the best solution to meet our current facilities needs and those of the quickly approaching future. This is an important issue for you, our kids, our grandkids, and the future of our community. Please use your voice, and vote on or before February 25th, 2020.