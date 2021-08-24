Rookie Smith-Marsette gives Vikings a spark

He was as quick to answer a question from a reporter this week about the key to successful kick returning as he was to take the ball out of the end zone in the second half against the Colts.

"Got to be fearless. Got to be able to go out there and do it. Not think about it. Just be about it," Smith-Marsette said.

Since Patterson's 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in 2016, his final season with the team, the Vikings have not scored on either a punt or a kickoff return.

They still ranked in the top eight in the league in both categories in 2017 and 2018, but the past two years have been a pronounced decline. They were last in the NFL in 2020 with a paltry average of 4.3 yards per punt return and 17th in kickoff returns (21.9).

Smith-Marsette got an extended audition on Saturday on both fronts, contributing a 17-yard punt return and a 41-yard kickoff return. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn is another candidate for both jobs, as is running back Ameer Abdullah.

There's a lot more to special teams than the returners, of course, and just about every facet for the Vikings has been undergoing a renovation project this summer.