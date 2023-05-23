PIEDMONT – Ruby Mae Nissen, 89, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Arrangements are in the care of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Please visit Ruby's online memorial at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.