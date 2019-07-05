A decade after its inception, the Harrison Hot Trot 5K walk/run marks is still inspiring athletes of all ages at the Sioux County Fair.
The Hot Trot, started by Dale and Sharon Travnicek in 2009, draws dozens of runners and walkers to kick off the largest day of fair activities. Hot Trot registration starts at 7 a.m. Aug. 4 at the junction of Highways 20 and 29, with the race slated to begin at 7:30.
The Travniceks are both runners; Sharon’s health support group helped launch the event, which has been a success from the beginning. The first event drew 60 entries, with contestants from as far away as Florida, New York and Germany, as well as from Colorado, Wyoming and from across Nebraska.
Race day registration is $15. Kids run for $8. There is also a half-mile kids’ fun run; entry into that event is free. For more information or to pre-register, contact the Sharon Travnicek at 308-668-2332.